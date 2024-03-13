Chennithala to head Congress election campaign committee

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has elevated senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as head of the party’s campaign committee. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has elevated T.N Pratapan, MP, as the KPCC’s working president.
March 13, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram
