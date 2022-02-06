Chennithala to file review petition in Lok Ayukta

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Against rejection of his plea against R. Bindu

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, will submit a review petition at the Kerala Lok Ayukta against its rejection of a plea for investigating the allegations of nepotism and abuse of power against Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in connection with the reappointment of the Kannur University Vice Chancellor.

According to the former Leader of the Opposition, the Lok Ayukta had failed to factor in the “revelations” made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as well as the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, both of which had been raised by him in a separate complaint. Pronouncing the verdict without considering his complaint amounted to neglect towards the petitioner, he alleged.

He also said that judgements made without considering the recommendations made in contravention to prescribed statutes should be seen as ignorance of the responsibilities vested upon the Lok Ayukta.

Pointing out that the Lok Ayukta had accepted the fact that Dr. Bindu had recommended the reappointment “in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms”, Mr. Chennithala said it validated the allegation of nepotism and misuse of power. The disclosure made by the Chancellor had also proved similar charges against the Chief Minister.

A comprehensive probe was necessary into the controversy under the new circumstances, Mr. Chennithala added in a statement.