Chennithala to bring in resolution in House

Against Lok Ayukta Ordinance

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said he will bring in a resolution in the Assembly rejecting the Lok Ayukta amendment Ordinance signed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Stating that it is a pity that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had brought in the Ordinance to save himself (in cases related to alleged nepotism and corruption pending before the Lok Ayukta), Mr. Chennithala here on Saturday blamed the Governor for aiding the interests of the Chief Minister.

‘Fooling people’

“Both the Governor and the Chief Minister were fooling the people. They had showered allegations against each other a month back. The Governor was also vocal about the government’s intervention in the autonomy of universities earlier,” he said.

He said the State was witnessing a scenario in which the government and its officials could indulge in corruption and go scot-free. “The government has given the licence to carry out any corrupt action,” he alleged.

Tweaking of law

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister would tweak any law to protect his interests.

“The quarantine norms for visitors were changed before his arrival from abroad,” he said.