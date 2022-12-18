Chennithala, Surendran slam State govt. over buffer zone issue

December 18, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday accused the State government of playing hide and seek over the controversial satellite survey report on buffer zones.

The government, instead of addressing the concerns raised after the release of the unscientific satellite survey, has instead made the issue more complicated by allowing only a short period for filing complaints. Transparancy regarding the buffer zone can be ensured only by markings on the ground, Mr. Chennithala said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said that the State government should change its arrogant stance regarding the buffer zone issue and respect the people’s sentiments.

The government should have carried out a ground-level survey instead of carrying out a satellite survey. Though environmental protection is a necessity, the concerns of the public have to be addressed, he said.