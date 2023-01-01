ADVERTISEMENT

Chennithala spends New Year day with residents of tribal colony in Haripad

January 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala having breakfast with the residents of the Chennattu colony in Haripad, Alappuzha on Sunday.

Keeping up with his 14-year-long practice of visiting scheduled castes and tribal colonies on New Year days, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala chose to ring in 2023 on Sunday by spending the day with the residents of the Chennattu colony in his own constituency Haripad.

The former Leader of Opposition had launched his Gandhigramam programme when he had been the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr. Chennithala, who reached the colony located in the Kumarapuram panchayat of Haripad, was received by the tribal chieftain S. Sudeep, Shankariamma and Sarala Sarasamma in a traditional manner by presenting him with a ‘palathoppi’ (a cap made using areca leaves). After sharing breakfast with the tribal residents, he took stock of the problems faced by the community and offered his assistance in addressing them.

As a start, he has pledged an allocation of ₹50 lakh that will be released from his MLA development fund before March 31. Another ₹25 lakh will be provided in the next fiscal.

Sixteen children who had to tried long distances on foot to study were given bicycles on the occasion. Food kits and clothes were also presented to all families of the colony. A medical camp was also organised.

He concluded his visit after having lunch with the tribespeople and witnessing a performance of traditional arts.

