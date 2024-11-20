 />
Chennithala slams govt’s cooperative sector policies

Published - November 20, 2024 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In introducing a two-tier structure by amalgamating the district cooperative banks and forming the Kerala Bank, the State government has, in effect, placed the cooperative sector in the Reserve Bank’s “prison,” senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged. Mr. Chennithala was inaugurating a protest march to the Minister for Cooperation V.N.Vasavan’s official residence organised by the Kerala Bank Employees’ Congress here on Wednesday. With the RBI imposing the same restrictions on the Kerala Bank as in the case of commercial banks, it is unable to intervene effectively in the cooperative sector or help out cooperative institutions. The UDF had warned of this aspect during the formation of the Kerala Bank, he said. The protest was organised for demanding the appointment of a new committee for Pay Revision, the immediate release of 39% DA arrears to Kerala Bank employees, and steps for postings to fill vacancies in the bank. Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA said the government is throwing a challenge to the Kerala’s youth with its reluctance to fill the vacancies in the Kerala Bank. Kerala Bank Employees’ Congress president V.S. Sivakumar presided.

Published - November 20, 2024 09:04 pm IST

