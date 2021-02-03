Chennithala sees CPI(M)-BJP nexus

Sivasankar’s bail cited as example

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that the bail granted to M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, was an example for the unholy nexus between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State.

Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday Mr. Chennithala said Mr. Sivasankar was released on bail as the Customs did not oppose the bail, which he attributed to the ‘nexus.’

Earlier, addressing mediapersons as a part of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by him, Mr. Chennithala said the CPI(M) and the BJP had adopted a similar stance on the Sabarimala issue. They had decided not to raise the topic in the upcoming Assembly election campaign as the CPI(M) was hand in glove with the BJP.

“Is the State government willing to ask the Supreme Court to expedite the review petition regarding the Sabarimala issue,” Mr. Chennithala asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union government would enact a law to protect Ayyappa devotees’ rights and beliefs,” Mr. Chennithala said. “Will the State leaders of the BJP take an initiative in this regard,” he asked.

Medical college

If the United Democratic Front came to power, the government would enact laws to protect Ayyappa devotees’ rights, he said.

Though five years had passed after acquiring land for setting up a medical college in the public sector in Wayanad, the government was yet to realise it.

Once in power, the UDF would implement the project, he said.