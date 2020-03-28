Kerala

Chennithala seeks help for the aged, sick

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday urged the government to assist aged and sick persons living alone in their homes.

He said the control room at his office at the Cantonment House was inundated with distress calls from the public. A majority was from Kasaragod. Karnataka had cut off roads to Mangaluru, and even persons requiring periodic dialysis could not make their medical appointments. Mr. Chennithala said essential supplies were hit and shop shelves had emptied fast.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 11:03:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/chennithala-seeks-help-for-the-aged-sick/article31194998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY