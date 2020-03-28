Chennithala seeks help for the aged, sick

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday urged the government to assist aged and sick persons living alone in their homes.

He said the control room at his office at the Cantonment House was inundated with distress calls from the public. A majority was from Kasaragod. Karnataka had cut off roads to Mangaluru, and even persons requiring periodic dialysis could not make their medical appointments. Mr. Chennithala said essential supplies were hit and shop shelves had emptied fast.