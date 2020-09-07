Chennithala says Mani not invited to UDF meet

Thiruvananthapuram

07 September 2020 08:38 IST

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the United Democratic Front (UDF) has not invited the Jose K. Mani faction to the meeting of the coalition on Tuesday. The UDF had not expelled him from the front either.

Mr. Chennithala said if Mr. Mani chose to quit the front, then propriety demanded that he relinquish the Rajya Sabha seat he earned at the behest of the UDF. The coalition would also name its candidates.

The UDF meeting would finalise the strategy for the by-elections in Chavara and Kuttanad. Mr. Chennithala said he had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a detailed inquiry into the Kerala end of the drug racket that got busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru.

