Chennithala registers dissent in CIC choice

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has registered his dissent in the minutes of a meeting held to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

He registered his dissent in the minutes here on Tuesday morning. As the meeting had been held online to choose the new CIC, Mr. Chennithala could not sign the minutes. Without signing the minutes, the recommendation could not be sent to the Governor.

The decision to appoint Dr. Mehta was made by a three-member committee comprising the Chief Minister, the Law Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Chennithala said he had difficulties in conveying his displeasure and dissent as the meeting had been held online. “Technical snags had caused communication barriers. So I had sent a letter registering my dissent. But the government said the decision to appoint Dr. Mehta was unanimous. That is not right,” he said.