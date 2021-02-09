Kerala

Chennithala registers dissent in CIC choice

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has registered his dissent in the minutes of a meeting held to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

He registered his dissent in the minutes here on Tuesday morning. As the meeting had been held online to choose the new CIC, Mr. Chennithala could not sign the minutes. Without signing the minutes, the recommendation could not be sent to the Governor.

The decision to appoint Dr. Mehta was made by a three-member committee comprising the Chief Minister, the Law Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Chennithala said he had difficulties in conveying his displeasure and dissent as the meeting had been held online. “Technical snags had caused communication barriers. So I had sent a letter registering my dissent. But the government said the decision to appoint Dr. Mehta was unanimous. That is not right,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 9:49:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/chennithala-registers-dissent-in-cic-choice/article33795175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY