May 14, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, visited NTPC-Kayamkulam on Sunday. He interacted with the participants of the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) 2023 residential workshop being held there.

Forty girl students in the age group of 10 to 12 are attending the month-long workshop, which will conclude on May 22. S.K. Ram, general manager, NTPC-Kayamkulam, and other senior officials accompanied him.