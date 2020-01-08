Kerala

Chennithala flays it

Questions sincerity of LDF govt. in promoting investments

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday termed ASCEND 2020 extravagant, corrupt and a futile exercise coming at the fag end of the Left Democratic Front government’s term.

Mr. Chennithala said the government lacked sincerity because the CPI(M)-led LDF’s dubious stand of opposing development projects when in Opposition and pushing for investments when in office.

He recalled the virulent opposition of the LDF towards the global investors’ meet held on two previous occasions when the United Democratic Front was in power. The various projects showcased for ASCEND exposed this lack of sincerity, particularly the one related to Light Metro in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram and the elevated highway from the State capital to Kasaragod.

The LDF had vehemently opposed these projects but had no qualms in showcasing them for ASCEND, he said.

