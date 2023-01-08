ADVERTISEMENT

Chennithala flays decision to hike entertainment tax for ODI game

January 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the government’s decision to effect a steep hike in entertainment tax for the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom on January 15. In a statement, Mr. Chennithala blamed the government for increasing the tax from 5% to 12%. Including the GST of 18%, cricket enthusiasts will have to pay a high tax of 30% on tickets. The move will affect large number of students and other youngsters who hoped to purchase tickets for the match, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US