Chennithala flays decision to hike entertainment tax for ODI game

January 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the government’s decision to effect a steep hike in entertainment tax for the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom on January 15. In a statement, Mr. Chennithala blamed the government for increasing the tax from 5% to 12%. Including the GST of 18%, cricket enthusiasts will have to pay a high tax of 30% on tickets. The move will affect large number of students and other youngsters who hoped to purchase tickets for the match, he said.