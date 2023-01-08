HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennithala flays decision to hike entertainment tax for ODI game

January 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the government’s decision to effect a steep hike in entertainment tax for the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom on January 15. In a statement, Mr. Chennithala blamed the government for increasing the tax from 5% to 12%. Including the GST of 18%, cricket enthusiasts will have to pay a high tax of 30% on tickets. The move will affect large number of students and other youngsters who hoped to purchase tickets for the match, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.