Chennithala demands Jaleel’s resignation

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s adverse report terming the file adalat presided over by the Minister and his private secretaries at the Kerala Technology University (KTU) as a breach of university norms. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Chennithala said the Governor’s report revealed that Dr. Jaleel had violated laws. “Dr. Jaleel is no longer eligible to remain in the post. If the Minister is not ready to quit, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should oust him immediately,” he said.
Flood relief fund
Mr. Chennithala further alleged misappropriation in the flood relief fund. He said the money was being distributed among CPI(M) party workers. He demanded a probe into the construction of the Alappuzha bypass project.
