Chennithala compares Isaac to Modi

PALAKKAD

09 February 2021 21:05 IST

He says both are allergic to strikes and protests

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac is allergic towards strikes and protests.

He was speaking here on Tuesday after visiting the Walayar girls’ mother who has been on an agitation seeking action against the police officer who investigated her the minor children’s death case.

Comparing Dr. Isaac to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Ramesh said that both were allergic to strikes and protests. Mr. Modi had described protesters as ‘aandolan jivi’ or professional agitators.

Mr. Ramesh said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would support the protests by the youth against the government’s backdoor appointments. He said the government was trying to protect the CPI(M) workers in the Walayar case.

“The government has been cruel to the parents of the two children,” he said.

He said the UDF would oppose the appointment of outgoing Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). Mr. Chennithala had lodged a complaint against Dr. Mehta with the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, citing irregularities in appointing private consultancy firms in certain projects of the Water Resources Department.

According to Mr. Ramesh, only a man with integrity should be considered for the post of the CIC.