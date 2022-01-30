Chennithala asks CM to return immediately

ALAPPUZHA

30 January 2022 20:12 IST

‘COVID-19 situation bad in State’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should cut short his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and immediately return to the State to coordinate the government's response to a raging COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Chennithala said the Chief Minister's decision to stay back in the UAE for nine days after his U.S. visit showed that the government was turning a blind eye towards the people of the State.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the government was clueless on overcoming the COVID-19 situation.

"A lack of coordination has affected the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. COVID-19 patients are forced to remain in their homes without treatment and medicines. This has resulted in the disease spreading easily within families. People are also going hungry," he said.

The former Leader of the Opposition said the test positivity rate and COVID-19 cases were soaring in the State and the government was taking hardly any steps to tackle the situation. "The government is asking everyone to remain in their houses. Not a single COVID first-line treatment centre has been opened yet. There is a total lack of coordination between government departments," he said.

Mr. Chennithala asked the Chief Minister to make his stance clear on the government's decision to bring an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act.