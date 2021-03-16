Chennithala alleges nexus by LDF, BJP

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has been trying to pave the way for the BJP to come to power in the State by fielding weak candidates in key constituencies.
Speaking after inaugurating the Assembly constituency convention at Sulthan Bathery on Monday, Mr. Ramesh said that the move also targeted spoiling the prospects of the Congress party.
“While the CPI(M) had fielded its senior leader V.S. Achuthanandan in Malampuzha in the 2016 Assembly polls, now the party has not fielded any prominent leader in the segment for the forthcoming polls”, Mr. Chennithala said, adding that the situation in Manjeswaram was no different. “Such a move reveals the nexus between the two parties in the forthcoming polls”, he said.
In contrast, the UDF had announced the candidature of the senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan in Nemom to defeat the BJP, he said. “The farming community in the State, especially in Wayanad and Idukki districts, is in a crisis after the declining prices of agriculture produce in the market, but the LDF government has failed to address the issue”, Mr. Chennithala said.
Though the government had announced special packages for the coffee farmers in Wayanad and Idukki districts, it had failed to allocate any funds for the purpose, he said.
Mr. Chennithala also inaugurated the constituency conventions at Mananthavady and Kalpetta.
