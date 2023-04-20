HamberMenu
Chennithala alleges irregularities in procurement of AI cameras

Congress leader seeks to know whether tenders were invited for procurement and how many companies participated in the process

April 20, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged irregularities in the procurement of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras that have been installed across the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the former Leader of Opposition accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of withholding information pertaining to their purchase. An application submitted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act is yet to be answered, he claimed.

He demanded information on whether tenders had been invited for the procurement and how many companies had participated in the process. “It is now known that the contract has been awarded to a private company through Keltron,” he said.

‘Exempting VIPs’

Mr. Chennithala also wanted to know whether the private company stood to benefit from the fine amount collected from traffic offenders. He was also critical of the government’s decision to exempt VIPs from the purview of the traffic enforcement system.

