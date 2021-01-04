Chennithala alleges foul play in MGU move

KOTTAYAM

04 January 2021 19:40 IST

HC had revoked varsity’s decision on recalling BTech certificates of those who passed with moderation

Days after the Kerala High Court revoked the MG University’s decision to take back the degree certificates of those who had passed the BTech course under a special moderation scheme, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has now approached the Governor seeking a probe into an alleged foul play by the varsity.

In a letter, Mr.Chennithala pointed out that the varsity syndicate had unauthorisedly taken the decision despite a clear rule that only the Governor, as Chancellor of the institution, had the authority to withdraw the certificates once awarded. This, according to him, was done intentionally to help the students approach the court later and obtain a favourable verdict.

He also sought to remind the Governor about pointing out this plot on the same day when the varsity had decided to take back the certificates. In this context, he also sought immediate intervention of the Governor in the issue and urged him to initiate stern action by exercising the powers vested in him as Chancellor to uphold the values, sanctity and excellence of university examinations.

A decision to give special moderation of five marks to B.Tech students, who had failed in any one of the 56 subjects altogether in the course, was taken at a meeting of the MGU Syndicate held on April 30, 2019. The move, however, drew sharp criticism following allegations regarding the Higher Education Minister’s intervention behind the move.

Following this, the university withdrew the decision so as ‘to avoid people casting suspicion over the university and the academic community.’ Accordingly, a list of 16 students who had passed the course with special moderation was published and an order was issued to cancel their degree certificates.

The order, however, was set aside by the HC, citing that it had been issued without proper thought and based merely ‘on public objections.’