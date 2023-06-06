Chennithala alleges bid to ‘donate’ Kannur airport to Adani Group

June 06, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the government is deliberately allowing the Kannur International Airport accrue losses so that it can be “donated” to Adani Group.

He also demanded that a Comptroller and Auditor General of India audit be conducted at the airport.

Mr. Chennithala was inaugurating a protest march organised by the Kannur District Congress Committee against the alleged neglect of the airport by the Centre and the State.

“The government should explain why no facilities are being created to encourage foreign airlines to land at Kannur. All facilities are available to make Kannur one of the most profitable airports. Yet, the government has done little to develop it,” he alleged.

Mr. Chennithala claimed that it was the UDF that had done the groundwork to make the Kannur airport a reality. The LDF government has not done anything at the airport beyond what the previous UDF government has done, he said. Kannur airport is now being maintained by the government as a facility from where only two airlines are being operated. Besides, the airfare too is way too high, he added.