Chennai Mail, Island Express likely to be restored

State’s inaction cited as the reason for Kerala failing to make it to Railways’ list of new trains

Kerala, left out by Railways from the list of 40 pairs of special trains and 20 pairs of clone trains announced as part of the ‘graded restoration’ of the passenger train services, is now looking for the restoration of three prestigious long-distance express trains to Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Although the poor patronage of the express trains running within the State and to other cities is continuing, Railway authorities are for restoring the Chennai Mail, Bengaluru-bound Island Express, and the Kerala Express to Delhi, as it will help long-distance commuters.

“We have recommended immediate restoration of the Chennai Mail and Island Express to the zonal railways headquartered in Chennai,” a top Railway official told The Hindu. A decision in this regard is expected next week so that the two train services could commence this month itself.

Even if the restoration of the Delhi-bound Kerala Express does not come through now, Railway authorities say the 02618/02617 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express that is running as part of the first tranche of graded restoration of the train services will address the needs of commuters.

Besides, Railways have provided connectivity to the Mangala Express through Venad Express from Thiruvananthapuram Central daily. In addition, 12283/12284 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin- Ernakulam Duronto Express is also plying.

The move comes close on the protest simmering among the long-distance commuters and various passenger associations and the introduction of clone trains that will run behind the fully booked original express trains, from September 21.

Failure of the State to make a request to the Railways is cited as the main reason for Kerala failing to make it to the list. Union Ministry of Home Affairs is insisting for an official letter from the State for introduction of more trains. Railway authorities are still unaware of the request from the State.

The State is also yet to respond to the clarification sought by the General Manager, Southern Railway, to restore the stoppages of the Shatabdi Specials from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode and Kannur and back. Officials say the State is of the view that restoration of the stoppages will increase the patronage for Jan Shatabdi and Venad Expresses.

“There is slight improvement in the patronage of Jan Shatabdi Expresses after Onam. But, Venad Express with a rake of 10 coaches, is still having a patronage of 10 to15%,” the Railway official adds.