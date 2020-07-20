Chenkalchoola keeps the virus at bay

The board and sanitiser kept in front of Chenkalchoola in the capital asking outsiders and vendors to keep away.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 July 2020 23:16 IST

Densely packed locality rigorously enforces physical-distancing norms

“In this corona period, entry of outsiders and salespersons has been banned temporarily,” so reads a large colourful board at the entrance to Chenkalchoola (Rajaji Nagar) in the city.

Beside the board is arranged a desk with a water and sanitiser, meant for the residents who return home after trips outside for work or other purposes.

The board provides a clue to how the densely packed locality has till now remained impervious to the virus.

With more than 1,000 houses in 11.5 acres, physical distancing is not easily achieved here. Yet, right from the initial days of the pandemic, a group of youth from the locality joined hands with the civic authorities to create awareness and take measures to shield the locality from the virus.

“We had begun these activities as soon as the first round of cases were reported in the city. Sanitiser and hand wash points were set up at all entry points. We also ran mike announcement programmes to create awareness among the people, to make them wear masks and keep distance. However, when the numbers reduced, people began becoming less vigilant. With the recent increase in the number of cases in coastal areas, we have stepped up the measures and now everyone is taking it in all seriousness.

The board to keep out traders or outsiders is not meant to exclude anyone, but as a temporary prevention measure. Visits by relatives of residents are also discouraged. By now, people should be aware of why such measures are needed,” says Akhil, a resident of Rajaji Nagar.

Youth involvement

According to Thampanoor ward councillor M.Jayalekshmi, the involvement of the youth in the activities on the ground enabled the message to reach every person in the locality.

“The group of youth were enthusiastic right from the beginning, contacting me regularly and asking whether they can keep the display board and sanitiser, or informing about the need for quarantine facilities for one person or the other. The Corporation had in the initial days distributed masks to each member of all households.

We also carried out disinfection and awareness campaigns. But the awareness campaign from the youth of the locality has gone a long way in ensuring social distancing and other precautions,” says Ms.Jayalekshmi.