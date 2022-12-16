Chengannur, gateway to Sabarimala, in need of better facilities

December 16, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Chengannur, known as the gateway to Sabarimala, where lakhs of Ayyappa devotees from different parts of India and abroad assemble, reside and transit, is in dire need of better facilities.

According to the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham, which provides assistance and shelter to devotees during their pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple, facilities offered at the Chengannur railway station and Chengannur Mahadeva temple are grossly insufficient. The move to modernise the Chengannur station, which was declared the ‘Gateway of Sabarimala’ more than a decade ago, has not borne fruit so far.

“Railways make huge revenue during the Sabarimala season. Chengannur is among the highest-earning railway stations in the State. But there is nothing much to cheer for pilgrims at the station,” says D. Vijayakumar, vice president, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS).

The pilgrim shelter at the station is usually jam-packed. The same also goes for the bathing ghat on the station premises. The station lacks an AC retiring room and a VIP lounge. “Recently a high-ranking retired Navy officer arrived at the station. He was suffering from some health issues on arrival and needed rest. As there is no VIP lounge or retiring room here, we had to arrange a hotel room in haste to accommodate him,” says a Railway official attached to the Chengannur station on condition of anonymity.

Though there are lift and escalator facilities on platform 1, no such amenities are available on platforms 2 and 3. The most appalling is the lack of toilet facilities on platforms 2 and 3. Several hotels and eateries in Chengannur have not displayed the price list of food items that they offer. Members of ABASS say the hoteliers are fleecing devotees. “The government has little consideration for Chengannur and the pilgrims. In meetings related to Sabarimala, Collectors of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are invited. But the Alappuzha Collector who has jurisdiction over Chengannur is never invited,” says Mr. Vijayakumar.

KSRTC direct services

ABASS has also demanded that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation operate direct services to Pampa from Chengannur via the Aranmula-Vadasserikkara route instead of conducting services through Pathanamthitta. The Aranmula-Vadasserikkara route can reduce the distance by 11 km, says a member of the ABASS.

There are also growing demands to increase facilities at the railway information centre, reopening of auto/taxi pre-paid counter and augment the strength of the Railway Protection Force.

Railway officials, meanwhile, said the Southern Railways has appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed project report to elevate the Chengannur railway station to international standards.