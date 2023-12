December 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The second edition of the Chengalathu Kunhirama Menon memorial lecture will be held on the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) campus in Kottayam at 10 a.m. on December 26.

S. Manu, deputy solicitor general in the Kerala High Court, will deliver the lecture. S. Anil Kumar, regional director of the institute, will preside over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.