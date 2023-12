December 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The second edition of the Chengalathu Kunhirama Menon memorial lecture will be held on the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) campus in Kottayam at 10 a.m. on December 26.

S. Manu, deputy solicitor general in the Kerala High Court, will deliver the lecture. S. Anil Kumar, regional director of the institute, will preside over.