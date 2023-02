February 04, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chempaka Day, the 39th annual day celebrations of Chempaka Kindergarten, was held at Senate Hall here on Saturday.

More than 1,300 preschoolers participated in the event, inaugurated by Chempaka directors Sasikala Raj and Sheeja N. in the presence of chief coordinator Viji Bhavendu and headmistresses of 12 branches of Chempaka Kindergarten.