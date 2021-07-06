Kerala

Chemistry scholar dead

A.O. Thomas, a very popular figure among students and a well-known chemistry professor, passed away at the age of 95 at his house at Thalikavu in Kannur on Tuesday.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Cathedral cemetery, Burnassery.

He was still active in the field of education after retiring from SN College, Kannur, in 1986. He was a founding member of Sreekandapuram SES and Pilathara St. Joseph's Colleges.

He is survived by his wife Anna Thomas and children Dr. Jayan Thomas, Rajan Thomas, Ann Mary, and Priya Benny.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 9:54:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/chemistry-scholar-dead/article35177999.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY