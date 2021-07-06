Chemistry scholar dead

A.O. Thomas, a very popular figure among students and a well-known chemistry professor, passed away at the age of 95 at his house at Thalikavu in Kannur on Tuesday.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Cathedral cemetery, Burnassery.

He was still active in the field of education after retiring from SN College, Kannur, in 1986. He was a founding member of Sreekandapuram SES and Pilathara St. Joseph's Colleges.

He is survived by his wife Anna Thomas and children Dr. Jayan Thomas, Rajan Thomas, Ann Mary, and Priya Benny.