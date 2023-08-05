Chemistry department at Calicut varsity gets research funds under SPARC

August 05, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Chemistry department at the University of Calicut has received ₹60.98 lakh under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) of the Centre’s Department of Science and Technology. The scheme is for two years.

The funds were sanctioned based on a project report submitted by A.I. Yahya, associate professor in the department. SPARC ensures academic and collaborative research between Indian and foreign universities and encourages science projects. The University of Calicut was getting included in the project for the first time, said a release on Saturday.

Professors and research students from Sweden and Spain will come to the university to do research as part of the project. The study will be on the functioning of artificial muscles based on conducting polymers. Workshops and research paper presentations will be held during the period. Two students from the university will be allowed to do their research in foreign universities for six months.

