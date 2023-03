Chembai music fest begins

March 01, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A Carnatic vocal concert by Sangeetha Kalanidhi T.V. Gopalakrishnan marked the beginning of the Chembai Ekadasi Music Festival at Kottayi, near here, on Wednesday evening.

Subbaraman Kodunthirapulli accompanied him on violin, Padmanabhan Pondicherry on mridangam, and Deepu Elamakulam on ghatam.

In the second session, noted singer Sukumari Narendra Menon led the vocal with Jayadevan Ottapalam on violin and Gopalakrishnan Aluva on mridangam.

On Thursday evening, the courtyard of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar at Kottayi will witness a flute duet recital by Heramb and Hemanth from Bengaluru.

On Friday, the Ekadasi day, musicians like Mannur Rajakumaran Unni, Sadanam Harikumar, Vellinezhi Subramanian, Sukumari Narendra Menon, Laila Rajakumaran Unni, Fr. Paul Poovathingal, Radha Ramachandran, Gangadevi, Baburaj, Prema Priyadarsanan, Priya Ottapalam and students of Chembai Vidya Peedam will sing in honour of the Carnatic legend.