ADVERTISEMENT

Chembai anniversary celebrations begin

September 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Carnatic vocalist Sukumari Narendra Menon inaugurating the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar at Chembai village, Kottayi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, doyen of Carnatic music, began at Chembai village, Kottayi, near here on Saturday. Carnatic singer Sukumari Narendra Menon inaugurated the celebrations by lighting a traditional lamp in front of the Bhagavathar’s statue.

Writer P.T. Narendra Menon presided over the function. Musician Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan spoke. Chembai Vidya Peetam secretary Keezhathur Murukan welcomed the gathering. President Chembai Suresh proposed a vote of thanks.

The occasion also marked the 38th anniversary of the Chembai Vidya Peetam. A music concert by Sreevalsan J. Menon and party followed the inaugural.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cine artiste V.K. Sreeraman will inaugurate celebrations of the Chembai Vidya Peetam on Sunday. It will be followed by a music concert by Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US