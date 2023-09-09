Chembai anniversary celebrations begin

September 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, doyen of Carnatic music, began at Chembai village, Kottayi, near here on Saturday. Carnatic singer Sukumari Narendra Menon inaugurated the celebrations by lighting a traditional lamp in front of the Bhagavathar’s statue.

Writer P.T. Narendra Menon presided over the function. Musician Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan spoke. Chembai Vidya Peetam secretary Keezhathur Murukan welcomed the gathering. President Chembai Suresh proposed a vote of thanks.

The occasion also marked the 38th anniversary of the Chembai Vidya Peetam. A music concert by Sreevalsan J. Menon and party followed the inaugural.

Cine artiste V.K. Sreeraman will inaugurate celebrations of the Chembai Vidya Peetam on Sunday. It will be followed by a music concert by Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni.