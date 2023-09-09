HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Chembai anniversary celebrations begin

September 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Carnatic vocalist Sukumari Narendra Menon inaugurating the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar at Chembai village, Kottayi, on Saturday.

Carnatic vocalist Sukumari Narendra Menon inaugurating the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar at Chembai village, Kottayi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, doyen of Carnatic music, began at Chembai village, Kottayi, near here on Saturday. Carnatic singer Sukumari Narendra Menon inaugurated the celebrations by lighting a traditional lamp in front of the Bhagavathar’s statue.

Writer P.T. Narendra Menon presided over the function. Musician Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan spoke. Chembai Vidya Peetam secretary Keezhathur Murukan welcomed the gathering. President Chembai Suresh proposed a vote of thanks.

The occasion also marked the 38th anniversary of the Chembai Vidya Peetam. A music concert by Sreevalsan J. Menon and party followed the inaugural.

Cine artiste V.K. Sreeraman will inaugurate celebrations of the Chembai Vidya Peetam on Sunday. It will be followed by a music concert by Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.