Chelora dump yard fire: Kannur Corporation registers complaint seeking forensic investigation

May 29, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KANNUR

Fires detected at three spots in waste piled on the northern side of the road leading to the plastic processing unit

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Municipal Corporation has registered a complaint with the police seeking a proper investigation after fire engulfed Chelora dump yard on Sunday.

It took about eight hours for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kannur, Thalassery, Mattanur, Kuthuparamba, Panoor, and Payyanur to douse the blaze.

Fires were reportedly detected at three spots in the waste piled on the northern side of the road leading to the plastic processing unit inside the landfills. The fire spread to a length of around 50-60 metres.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan demanded a thorough forensic investigation, citing that the fire broke out in places where garbage was dumped recently. “The fire in the waste could not have ignited itself,” he said.

The Mayor said that even though government officials had clarified that biomining is progressing well, there was an effort to spread the word that the process has failed.

