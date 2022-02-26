Chellanji bridge to be beautified

February 26, 2022 18:32 IST

The Chellanji bridge that connects the tourist hotspots of Varkala beach and Ponmudi hills is set to witness a host of beautification activities that could transform it into a tourist attraction.

The 148.25-metre-long bridge at Nanniyode enables tourists visiting Varkala and Ponmudi to proceed along Attingal, Venjaramoodu, Nanniyode and Vithura instead of taking a detour via Nedumangad. It has been constructed across Vamanapuram river and links the Nanniyode and Kallara grama panchayats.

Advertising

Advertising

Vamanapuram block panchayat has chalked out a strategy to develop the bridge and adjacent areas as a full-fledged halting place for tourists passing through the region.

Panchayat president G. Komalam said an amount of ₹25 lakh had been earmarked for conserving the Vamanapuram river. Seats, play area, and park will also be established as part of the project. A cafeteria will also come up in the area.

The local body will also fence either side of the bridge to prevent the public from dumping waste in the river. Surveillance cameras will also be installed for the purpose.

In a statement, Vamanapuram MLA D.K. Murali said an allocation of ₹28.69 lakh has been made to develop approach roads to the bridge.