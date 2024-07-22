Chellanam sees more sea incursion

Another bout of heavy waves and sea incursion on Sunday and Monday saw around six houses in the Cheriyakadavu area in Chellanam panchayat getting flooded. The Cheriyakadavu segment of the coast has no protection. There is not even sand embankments along the coast, and rough weather conditions bring the sea into the land, said a Chellanam resident.

He added that sea incursion triggered by relatively high waves was expected to continue for a few days. No one has sought to be shifted out of their homes despite families facing a difficult situation.

The Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedi, forum of people in the coastal village, has demanded tetrapod wall for the entire segment of the coast between Fort Kochi in the Corporation area to South Chellanm under the panchayat.