GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chellanam sees more sea incursion

Updated - July 22, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Another bout of heavy waves and sea incursion on Sunday and Monday saw around six houses in the Cheriyakadavu area in Chellanam panchayat getting flooded. The Cheriyakadavu segment of the coast has no protection. There is not even sand embankments along the coast, and rough weather conditions bring the sea into the land, said a Chellanam resident.

He added that sea incursion triggered by relatively high waves was expected to continue for a few days. No one has sought to be shifted out of their homes despite families facing a difficult situation.

The Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedi, forum of people in the coastal village, has demanded tetrapod wall for the entire segment of the coast between Fort Kochi in the Corporation area to South Chellanm under the panchayat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.