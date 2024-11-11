Chelakkara witnesses a high-energy electoral showdown 

In Chelakkara, the atmosphere was pulsating on Monday evening as campaigning for the Assembly byelection came to a close. Party banners flapped in the wind, with supporters raising their voices in unison. Each party vied to outdo the other in energy and appeal. In all probability, Chelakkara was witnessing such a passionate electioneering for the first time.

Apart from the spirited speeches, the local rallies were marked by fiery displays of support. National and State leaders made their way to Chelakkara to sway the electorate. Heated debates turned the town into a hub of political activity.

With both the UDF and LDF putting up an intense fight, it was evident from the leaders’ speeches and their movements that no one was leaving anything to chance. The town was brimming with supporters. The final hours of the campaign saw candidates and party leaders pulling out all stops, trying to influence the electorate.

Candidates of all the three main fronts — Ramya Haridas of UDF, U.R. Pradeep of the LDF and K. Balakrishnan of BJP — were seen rallying hard to make a last-minute impact.

How Chelakkara voted

Chelakkara has been a prestigious constituency for both the LDF and UDF. Since 1996, it has been considered a stronghold of the LDF. The seat has been consistently held by K. Radhakrishnan, the current Alathur MP and former State Minister and Speaker, who won five times between 1996 and 2021. In 2016, Mr. Pradeep had represented the constituency.

On the other hand, the UDF is determined to reclaim the seat, which was once a stronghold for the party. For Ms. Haridas, this election is a matter of prestige, as she lost her Alathur Lok Sabha seat to Mr. Radhakrishnan in the last Lok Sabha election. Mr. Balakrishnan is also employing every possible strategy to strengthen his base and make a strong push for victory.

As the sun set on Monday, the sounds of loudspeakers and campaign trucks stopped, signalling the end of the heated election campaign.