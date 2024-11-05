Chelakkara will be reclaimed, Wayanad and Palakkad retained: KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

The Congress party will reclaim Chelakkara Assembly constituency from Left Democratic Front (LDF), says Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP.

Addressing an election campaign of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Ramya Haridas at Chelakkara on Tuesday(November 5,2024), Mr. Sudhakaran added that the people will deliver a verdict against the authoritarian rule of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) [CPI(M)], which has been trampling on human dignity.

Palakkad, where the UDF is squaring off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Wayanad, where Priyanka Gandhi is contesting, will remain steadfast under UDF leadership, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran pointed out that the Central and the State governments have failed to implement the Wayanad package, which was meant to rehabilitate the disaster-affected people of the district. This issue will reflect in the upcoming elections.

He highlighted issues like corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, inflation, the CPI(M)’s ties with the Sangh Parivar, the unrest surrounding Thrissur Pooram, and the Chief Minister’s controversial remarks about Malappuram.

Opposition to K-Rail

“All these issues, he said, will be discussed extensively by the people during the election. The public has rejected K-Rail project, but the government is pushing ahead with it,” he claimed, “only for kickbacks and corruption.”

Mr. Sudhakaran noted that the Centre had denied permission for K-Rail for a long time, but now, its reversal in stance is a part of the CPI(M)-BJP secret deal. He emphasised that the UDF will not allow the K-Rail project, which is detrimental to both the environment and the people.

The KPCC president accused that the Kodakara hawala money case was torpedoed due to the deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP. The new investigation announced by the Pinarayi government following the revelations by a BJP office employee is just a political stunt, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Kerala is in a dangerous situation under the Pinarayi government, where crimes against women have escalated and criminal officials are being protected by the Chief Minister and CPI(M). According to Mr. Sudhakaran, the Chief Minister’s office even runs a special team to provide full protection for illegal activities. He cited the example of the protection given to P.P. Divya, who is allegedly responsible for the death of ADM Naveen Babu, as the latest instance of this.

Secular votes crucial

The UDF’s fight to end the misrule of the Pinarayi government will be energised by the verdict in the bypoll to these three constituencies. He added that the support of secular voters, opposed to the communal agenda promoted by the Chief Minister and the CPI(M), would be a decisive factor in favour of the UDF.

Mr. Sudhakaran accused the LDF government of having no interest in solving the State’s problems, being more focused on corruption and scams. The LDF government had pushed the State into a major financial crisis, disrupted welfare schemes like social security pensions and Karunya scheme, and ruined public sector institutions such as Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. With increases in water charges, building taxes, and now preparations to hike electricity rates, the Left government has become increasingly anti-people. Kerala has never seen such an oppressive government before, he said. The upcoming election will be a complete assessment of the Pinarayi government’s governance, he added.