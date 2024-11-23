Chelakkara victory a proof of people’s rejection of false propaganda against LDF govt., says Alathur MP Radhakrishnan

K. Radhakrishnan, Alathur MP, has said that the victory of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate U.R. Pradeep in Chelakkara is a clear evidence of the people’s rejection of false propaganda against the LDF government.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, “The victory in Chelakkara is a testament to the people rejecting baseless campaigns. Pradeep’s victory is an outstanding one, with strong leadership at every stage.”

He further added, “In Chelakkara, the United Democratic Front (UDF) organised a life-or-death campaign, aiming for a political comeback. They launched all kinds of false propaganda, but the people rejected it. This victory sends a clear message that the LDF will return to power in Kerala in the next Assembly election. The idea that there was an anti-government sentiment has been proven wrong.”

LDF’s people connect

Revenue Minister K. Rajan stated that the victory of U.R. Pradeep in Chelakkara has not instilled any sense of arrogance in them.

“We do not have any arrogance. We are more connected with the people. After the Left’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, many anti-Left forces believed that there would be no comeback for us. Now, they are in shock,” Mr. Rajan said.

“In past elections, political parties focused on increasing their own votes, but in this byelection, the anti-Left forces were more keen on writing a political obituary for us in unison.”

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Ramya Haridas said she managed to reduce the Left Front’s majority in Chelakkara to one-third.

Speaking to the media after the election results, Ms. Ramya shared her thoughts. “Looking at the 2021 majority, we were able to reduce the Left Front’s lead to one-third. It was a political battle in Chelakkara, and I am grateful to the party and the alliance for leading the campaign. I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to my fellow workers, who put in two months of hard work for the campaign,” she said.

