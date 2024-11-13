Chelakkara records 72.54% turnout in bypoll

Chelakkara recorded a voter turnout of 72.54% in the byelection held on Wednesday. Despite intense campaigning, which was unprecedented in the constituency’s history, the turnout did not fully reflect the high energy of the electioneering.

In 2021, the voter turnout in Chelakkara was 77.46%. K. Radhakrishnan, Alathur MP and five-time MLA from Chelakkara, had won the 2021 election with a majority of 39,400 votes.

Before the polls even began, long queues of voters were seen outside the booths in the morning. By the first three hours of polling, 19.08% of voters cast their ballots. By noon, the turnout crossed 30%.

As the day progressed and the sun grew hotter, the pace of voting slowed down somewhat. However, the excitement generated by an unprecedented level of campaigning led over 2,10,000 voters to head to polling stations when the polling finished.

A total of 180 polling booths had been set up for 2,13,103 voters in Chelakkara. Of these, 14 booths were identified as problematic, and micro observers were deployed there. Webcasting, videography, and police security were in place to ensure smooth polling. All activities inside the booths — including voters entering, casting their ballots, and leaving after registration—were filmed and documented.

The Chelakkara constituency includes the panchayats of Deshamangalam, Kondazhi, Mullurkara, Panjal, Pazhayannur, Thiruvilwamala, Vallatholnagar, and Varavoor.

Voting was delayed for half-an-hour in three booths due to malfunctioning of electronic voting machines. Protests broke out at Mullurkara and nearby areas when election officials removed posters and cut-outs. Both the LDF and UDF claimed the election commission was biased in its actions.

LDF candidate U.R. Pradeep cast his vote at Kondayoor Gurukulam Vidyasagar School at 7 a.m., while NDA candidate K. Balakrishnan voted at the Government Higher Secondary School, Pamhadi.

MP K. Radhakrishnan voted at AUP School, Thonnurkara. UDF candidate Ramya Haridas was not a voter at Chelakkara as her vote was registered in the Alathur constituency.