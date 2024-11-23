Chelakkara bypoll in Kerala: LDF retains seat as U.R. Pradeep wins by over 12,000 votes

The LDF has retained the Chelakkara Assembly constituency in Kerala, considered as a red fort, for the seventh consecutive time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thwarting hopes of the UDF to reclaim Chelakkara, which has been retained by the LDF for the past 28 years, U.R. Pradeep of the CPI(M) won the byelection with a clear majority of 12122 votes.

When U.R. Pradeep secured 64,259 votes, Ramya Haridas of the UDF managed to receive only 52,137 votes. BJP candidate K. Balakrishnan came third with 33,354 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that Mr. Pradeep never trailed in a single round, steadily improving his position right from the first round. By the time the ninth round of votes were counted, his victory seemed almost certain. LDF supporters began celebrating early, distributing sweets throughout the constituency.

Ms. Haridas failed to secure a lead in any of the rounds. Despite the UDF’s intense campaign in Chelakkara, it appears they could not convert the alleged anti-incumbency sentiment into votes. Responding to the result, Ms. Haridas said: “It was a tough battle in Chelakkara, and I accept the people’s verdict.”

The byelection in Chelakkara was necessitated by the resignation of MLA K. Radhakrishnan, who won a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Alathur against Mr. Radhakrishnan, Ms. Haridas was re-nominated by the UDF for the Assembly byelection from Chelakkara.

The Chelakkara constituency comprises panchayats, including Kondazhi, Thiruvilwamala, Pazhayannur, Chelakkara, Panjal, Vallathol Nagar, Mullurkkara, Varavur, and Deshamangalam. Voter turnout for the Chelakkara byelection was 72.77%, with 154,535 people casting their votes. Of these, 82,540 were women and 71,994 were men, with one transgender voter participating as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.