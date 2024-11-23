Chelakkara Assembly bypoll: LDF's Pradeep leads as counting underway

Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep was in the lead in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in Kerala on Saturday (November 23, 2024), according to the Election Commission. Counting is in progress.

A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year.

Bypoll election results 2024 live updates

The counting of votes in the segment commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Chelakkara assembly seat was held on November 13.