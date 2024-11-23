 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Chelakkara Assembly bypoll: LDF's Pradeep leads as counting underway

A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year

Published - November 23, 2024 11:04 am IST - Thrissur

PTI
U.R. Pradeep, the LDF candidate in Chelakkara

U.R. Pradeep, the LDF candidate in Chelakkara | Photo Credit: Specia Arrangement

Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep was in the lead in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in Kerala on Saturday (November 23, 2024), according to the Election Commission. Counting is in progress.

A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year.

Bypoll election results 2024 live updates

The counting of votes in the segment commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Chelakkara assembly seat was held on November 13.

Published - November 23, 2024 11:04 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.