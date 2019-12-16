Cheengeri Hills gets ready for event

The Wayanad district administration, in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), has made extensive arrangements to facilitate safe and enjoyable viewing of the annular solar eclipse on December 26.

A breathtaking view of the spectacular celestial event can be had from atop Cheengeri Hills while relishing the hospitality of the DTPC. Admission is restricted to 500 persons based on prior registration. An amount of ₹200 would be charged from each individual. Apart from seating arrangements and refreshments, the DTPC will provide free filter glasses to watch the event.

An interaction on the event would be provided to the participants and a memento would be presented to them after the eclipse. For registration visit www.wayanadtourism.org

Facilities would be arranged at SKMJ School ground here and th grama panchayat stadium at Meenangadi for mass viewing of the eclipse, Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

In addition, eclipse viewing facilities would be arranged at select libraries in the district too, Ms. Adeela said. As students are the most enthusiastic about the solar eclipse, special facilities were being arranged at schools through School Science Clubs for watching eclipse safely, she said.

All were welcome to watch the rare astronomical spectacle from Wayanad, Ms.Adeela said. People should avoid utilising single use plastic items including bottles and covers while witnessing the event, Ms. Adeela appealed.