Checks conducted to ensure coastal security, curb liquor smuggling ahead of Onam

Published - September 10, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of Onam celebrations, a joint inspection was carried out recently to ensure coastal security and curb smuggling of liquor and narcotics through sea routes.

The operation, jointly conducted by the Vadanappilly Excise Circle Office, Chavakkad Excise Range Office, Fisheries Station Azhikode, Marine Enforcement & Vigilance Wing, and Munakkakadavu Coastal police, aimed at securing the coastline from illicit activities.

The special team formed by integrating various departments focused on inspecting fishing boats operating from Edamuttam to Kaprikad. It conducted patrols and checks based on tip-off about the potential entry of counterfeit liquor, spirits, and cannabis during the Onam festivities.

Fishing boats operating in the sea, as well as those arriving from Azhikode and from distances of up to 12 Nautical Miles offshore, were subjected to rigorous inspections. The inspection was prompted by reports of alcohol and spirits being transported via sea routes from Goa and Mangalore.

The joint patrol team has announced that inspections will continue in the coming days to maintain vigilance and ensure the security of the coastal region.

