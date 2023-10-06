Checking under way to prevent illegal resale of fuel purchased from Mahe

October 06, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

An intensified checking is now under way covering the borders of Kozhikode and Kannur districts to prevent the illegal transport and resale of petrol and diesel purchased from fuel stations in Mahe.

The price difference of the fuel in this Union Territory is reportedly continuing to be an attraction for several illegal retailers in Kannur and Kozhikode districts to get a high margin.

Though the sale of petrol and diesel in pet bottles and plastic cans has been banned citing safety concerns, many are still continuing the practice with the reluctance of the petrol bunk owners to cooperate with the instruction. Taking advantage of the situation, the number of local buyers from neighbouring districts is reportedly on the increase to cash in on the illegal retail business.

According to police sources, the large-scale purchase of petrol from Mahe for sale in other districts is an offence as it evades tax and creates safety concerns. The difference of about ₹15 for a litre of petrol in Mahe is the attraction of the illegal traders, they added.

Police officers on patrol duty made it clear that stocks seized will be released to the carriers concerned only after imposing a hefty fine. They said that the offence will be treated almost equal to smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

The practice of long-distance drivers to purchase additional stock in cans will also be regulated with the heightened checking.

The complaints from some of the approved fuel dealers from Kozhikode and Kannur districts are also instrumental in the heightened checking on the national and State highways. Some of the approved dealers in the city said that the illegal resale charging hefty prices will challenge the existence of licensed operators in the field. Moreover, the storage of such illegally purchased stock without adopting safety measures will be a very dangerous practice, they warned.