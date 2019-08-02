Kerala

Checking intensified

The district administration and the transport authorities have strengthened vehicle checking as part of road safety measures in the district. The drive was started under the aegis of District Collector T.V. Subhash and the Motor Vehicles Department and the police.

Officials began the checking to detect speeding as also to fine people who do not wear helmet or use the seat belt. They collected ₹29,400 as fine in 51 cases.

