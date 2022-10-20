Check-posts to go digital from today

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 20, 2022 20:53 IST

All check-posts across the State will go digital from Friday with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) switching to an online module for issuing permits and collecting fees online.

As part of the new initiative, special permits for motor cabs and contract carriages to go to other States, temporary permits, fees for other-State vehicles, granting of EV permits , and collection of tax from other-State vehicles with all India permit coming to Kerala will go online.

Manual issuing of permits and collection of fees after checking documents often take time leading to long queues at check-posts. The process also has led to corrupt practices. Now, all these services will be offered to motorists through the check-post module on the Parivahan website of the government. Vehicle owners can upload the details of passengers through this module and pay the required fee online to get the permit.

This will enable hassle-free travel for passengers , says P.S. Pramoj Sanker, Additional Transport Commissioner.

There are 19 check-posts in the State – three each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, one each in Kollam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kannur, seven in Palakkad and two in Wayanad – and online permits and fee collection services are available at all these check-posts.

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate the online check-post module at the Walayar check-post in Palakkad on Friday.

