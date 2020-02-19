Check on establishments to identify waste disposal mode

The city Corporation has initiated checks in commercial establishments and other institutions to ensure that they have made adequate arrangements for waste management. On Wednesday, inspections were carried out in around 30 commercial establishments.

A fine of ₹5,510 was imposed on the owners of a two-wheeler showroom at Paruthippara, after the premises and the plot adjacent to it was found to be strewn with unsegregated waste.

“Our team of health inspectors found that waste materials, including plastic, waste clothes and tubes, were all mixed together and spread out in different parts of the premises. They had no proper waste management system or arrangement with any waste-collecting agency. We spoke to the owner, who agreed to conduct an awareness class for the staff. The Corporation’s aim is not to penalise, but to spread awareness regarding proper waste management,” said health inspector S.S. Minu.

Fine was also imposed on a juice shop near Nanthancode for not having any waste management arrangements.

Verifying claims

The city Corporation had in January served a directive and a questionnaire on waste management to government and private institutions, asking them to specify the mode of disposal of waste they have opted for. While many of the establishments claimed to have made arrangements with various agencies, some claimed that they were disposing of the waste on their own. The Health wing has now launched inspections in all the establishments to check whether the claims are true.

“This drive is being carried out around the time when the D & O trade licence is to be renewed. The Corporation is using the opportunity to ensure that all the commercial establishments are strictly following the waste disposal methods that they claim in the licence applications,” said Mr. Minu.

The Health wing also imposed smaller fines of ₹510 each on five migrant workers living in Muttada ward, for dumping waste into the nearby compound and burning waste.

Home visits

The Corporation plans to rope in residents’ association office-bearers, Kudumbashree workers and other voluntary organisations to form squads that will conduct home visits to ensure that proper waste disposal methods are followed in all homes.