Check backdoor appointments to govt. vacancies: Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of betraying Kerala’s youth by ensuring backdoor postings for the kin of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] members. Although 33,000 temporary vacancies had arisen last year, only one-third of it was filled via the employment exchange. The backdoor appointments were carried out when over 26 lakh people had registered with the employment exchange and awaited postings, Mr. Chennithala said. He demanded that all such illegal appointments should be cancelled. The vacancies should instead be filled with candidates registered with the employment exchange.