Cheating case against actor couple

Baburaj, Vani Viswanath did not return ₹3.14 crore, says complainant

The police registered a case against actor couple Baburaj and Vani Viswanath following a cheating complaint filed by Riyas from Thiruvilwamala. The case was filed at the Ottappalam police station.

The police said the actor couple had accepted ₹3.14 crore from Mr. Riyas in connection with a film production. But they did not return the money. Mr. Riyas had given the money in connection with the film named Koodasha released in 2018. He said he had done the deal at Thrissur and Ernakulam. The cash was reportedly given through a bank at Ottappalam. The police said they were investigating.